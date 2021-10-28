4,507 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

