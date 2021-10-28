464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) (NYSE:AGU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$147.09. 464304 (AGU.TO) shares last traded at C$144.58, with a volume of 4,587,250 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.57.

464304 (AGU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGU)

Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.