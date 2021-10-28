49,640 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.9% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 258,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,903,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

