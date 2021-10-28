$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. 1,084,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,248. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.58.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

