5,095 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after buying an additional 138,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

