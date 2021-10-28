5,295 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $766,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 45.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 79,926.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Garmin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $146.21 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.47 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

