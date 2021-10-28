5,403 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.81.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.83. 203,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $418.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

