$61.40 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $64.84 million. Radius Health posted sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $242.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.55 million to $251.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.75 million, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 549,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,712. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Radius Health by 1,170.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

