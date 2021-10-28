6,130 Shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3,923.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Neenah by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 529.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.96 million, a PE ratio of -226.68 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.