6,299 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

