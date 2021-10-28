$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

FIXX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 1,254,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,512. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $321.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.43.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

