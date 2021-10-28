$801.22 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $801.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.90 million and the lowest is $795.70 million. Match Group reported sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Match Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Match Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,349. Match Group has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.