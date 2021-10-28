81,498 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

NYSE AEO opened at $24.05 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

