$83.06 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce $83.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $83.22 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $85.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.42 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.41 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $332.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

