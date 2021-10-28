$837.25 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post sales of $837.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.36 million and the highest is $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $771.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 237,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 441,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

