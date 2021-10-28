88mph Market Cap Tops $24.75 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $64.46 or 0.00109252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $670,814.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 398,082 coins and its circulating supply is 383,908 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

