8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of 8X8 worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.0% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $273,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

EGHT stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

