900,000 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $8.34 on Thursday. EVgo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

