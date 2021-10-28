909 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

CACI International stock opened at $272.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $288.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day moving average of $259.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

