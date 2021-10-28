$92.70 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $92.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PCOM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 2,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Points International by 0.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.