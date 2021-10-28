98,910 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTECU opened at $10.48 on Thursday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

