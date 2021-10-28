A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.860-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

AOS stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

