AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Issues Earnings Results

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.02. 7,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

