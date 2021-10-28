Abitshadow Token Hits Market Capitalization of $20,375.36 (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abitshadow Token has a total market capitalization of $20,375.36 and approximately $14.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abitshadow Token is abitshadow.com

