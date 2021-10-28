Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $14.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,202 in the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

