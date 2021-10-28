Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acushnet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Acushnet worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

