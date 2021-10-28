Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Adagene has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $515.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

