ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

