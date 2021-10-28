Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $318,294.99 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $640.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

