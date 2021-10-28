Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.47.

Shares of AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

