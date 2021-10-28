AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

