Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

