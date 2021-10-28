Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.