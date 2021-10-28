Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.40. 5,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,305,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Specifically, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,861. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

