AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

