Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 541,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

