Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.
Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 541,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
