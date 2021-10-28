Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,667,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

