Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 209,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,730. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

