Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 1,156,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,962. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

