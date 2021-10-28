Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells $621,822.94 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

