Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

