Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line. Evidently, texpenses rose 10.6% in the first half of 2021. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, we are impressed with Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, the company’s board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciable.”

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE AL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

