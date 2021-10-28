Airbnb (ABNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABNB stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

