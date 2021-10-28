Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

AKRTF stock remained flat at $$2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.