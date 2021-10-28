Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 521 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $147.84. 19,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

