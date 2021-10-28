Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 525,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

