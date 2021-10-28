Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 119,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,735,475 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $8.28.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 125.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
