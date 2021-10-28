Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 119,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,735,475 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 125.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

