Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 747,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 679,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$13.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6415881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

