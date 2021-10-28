Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AD.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$813.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.83 and a 12-month high of C$19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.14.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

