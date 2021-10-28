Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 178.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

